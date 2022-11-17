2022 November 17 14:18

Priority should be given to Russian fleet in transportation of export cargo - SCF

Photo from the Transport Week 2022

Priority should be given to Russian fleet in transportation of domestically produced export cargo, IAA PortNews correspondent cites Igor Tonkovidov, President and CEO of Sovcomflot, as sying at the Transport Week 2022.

“Today, it is urgently needed to fix in law the relation between the volume of Russia’s seaborne exports and the priority given to the involved domestic ship owners. That will let provide greater stability to Russian exports and will ensure a natural inflow of funds in the shipbuilding backed by Russian ship owners. Such legislative initiatives should be supported by all players of the maritime trade. We should not forget that involvement of the Russian fleet means additional tonnage and generation of more jobs,” said the head of Sovcomflot.

Igor Tonkovidov emphasized that the support of the foreign trade with the fleet is the issue of national security. Over the recent decade, essential resources have been invested in the development of port infrastructure while the issue of export cargo transportation was not paid that much attention. It was believed that the tonnage would always be available in the global market. However, the events of the recent months have shown that finding carriers for transportation of Russian cargo can face problems.

PAO Sovcomflot (SCF Group) is one of the world's leading shipping companies, specialising in the transportation of crude oil, petroleum products, and liquefied gas, as well as the servicing of offshore oil and gas exploration and production. Sovcomflot is involved in servicing large oil and gas projects in the Arctic and in the Far East. It is also actively involved in the development of the Northern Sea Route.

