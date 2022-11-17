2022 November 17 14:03

ICTSI Georgia welcomes TBX1 service

Batumi International Container Terminal (BICT), International Container Terminal Services, Inc.’s (ICTSI) operation in the Black Sea region, received the inaugural vessel call of COSCO Shipping Lines’ subsidiary, Diamond Line’s TBX1 service, according to the company's release.



The 1,200-TEU TBX1 feeder service commenced its weekly calls at BICT in late October with the arrival of M/V AS Fatima. The new service directly calls at the Port of Piraeus in the Mediterranean, COSCO Shipping’s Med hub, from where Batumi and the Caucus region are connected to the rest of the world. Additional ports in the service rotation include Istanbul in Turkey, and the ports of Constanta in Romania and Varna in Bulgaria in the Black Sea, which enable a weekly and short transit time connection within the region.



In conjunction with the new feeder service, Middle Corridor containers to/from block trains can be loaded into this Diamond Line feeder service for further connection with Europe, to/from Constanta port. This new land bridge provides shippers from Asia with a competitive transit time to the Caucus markets and, via the port of Batumi, to the rest of the Mediterranean region and especially with Constanta port.



BICT operates a multipurpose terminal at the Port of Batumi in Georgia and is a subsidiary of International Container Terminal Services, Inc.



Batumi International Container Terminal (BICT), a wholly-owned ICTSI Group company, has been active in the port of Batumi since 2007 when it acquired a 48-year lease to operate a multi-purpose terminal with exclusivity for container handling.



Headquartered and established in 1988 in Manila, Philippines, International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI) is in the business of port development, management and operations. ICTSI’s portfolio of terminals and projects are located in developed and emerging market economies in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Independent with no shipping or consignee-related interests, ICTSI works and transacts transparently with all stakeholders of the supply chain.