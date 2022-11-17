2022 November 17 13:24

Peter Levesque appointed as the new president of CMA CGM America and American President lines

The CMA CGM Group, has officially announced that Ed Aldridge, president of CMA CGM America and American President Lines (APL), will retire on December 6. Peter Levesque, an international global supply chain executive with more than 30 years of industry leadership experience, will assume the presidency of both CMA CGM America and APL upon his departure, according to the company's release.

Peter Levesque is an accomplished international shipping executive who until 2021 was president of Ports America Group. Prior to Ports America, he spent 25 years based in Hong Kong and held leadership positions in international transportation, logistics and supply chain companies including CEO of Modern Terminals Limited, CEVA Logistics and DHL.



Led by Rodolphe Saadé, the CMA CGM Group, a global player in sea, land, air and logistics solutions, serves more than 420 ports around the world across 5 continents, with a fleet of 583 vessels. The Group transported 22 million TEU containers (twenty-foot equivalent units) in 2021.



