2022 November 17 12:34

Blazing ferry abandoned in Bali Straits - Bali Discovery

Ferry KMP Mutiara I was following along the northern coast of Bali and had just entered the waters off Karangasem Regency, entering the Bali Straits when smoke started pouring out of vents on the deck area. Preliminary reports suggest that a truck carrying industrial chemicals loaded onto the vessel was the source of the fire that quickly spread to all adjacent vehicles, according to Bali Discovery's release. As a result of the blaze, 260 passengers and 35 crew panicked. Some wasted no time and leaped into the sea, where local fishermen rescued them. Others waited onboard the burning ship for evacuation by two navy ships, KAL Kadet 6 and KAL Kadet 7, which quickly came to the imperiled ship’s aid.

KMP Mutiara I is a Ro-Ro/Passenger ferry owned and operated by PT Atosim Lampung Pelayaran. The ship, built in 1991, has a total length of 166 meters and a gross registered tonnage of 11,523. The ship was involved in its regular service from East Java to Lombok – a route it had operated since 2016. Previously, the KMP Mutiara Timur I sailed a route connecting Jakarta and Bandar Lampung, South Sumatra.

Passengers and crew were transported by sea to the Port of Tanjungwangi at Banyuwnagi, East Java. Eight people reportedly managed to land ashore in Karangasem, Bali.



No injuries or fatalities have been reported in connection with the incident. At last report, the KM Mutiara Timur I was still afloat in the waters close to the Karangasem shoreline.