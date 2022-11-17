2022 November 17 11:35

Safe Bulkers orders additional retrofits of Alfa Laval PureSOx exhaust gas cleaning systems

In recent years, Greek shipowner Safe Bulkers has retrofitted Alfa Laval PureSOx exhaust gas cleaning systems on 20 of its bulk carriers, according to the company's release. The company has just installed its 21st PureSOx scrubber, and four more retrofits are scheduled through the first half of 2023. Once again, the systems will be protected with a comprehensive Alfa Laval Service Agreement.



Safe Bulkers is expanding the retrofit programme for exhaust gas cleaning within its fleet. Having now retrofitted an open-loop PureSOx system on the MV Pelopidas, the company will retrofit equivalent systems on four Capesize bulk carriers: MV Aghia Sofia, MV Lake Despina, MV Maria and MV Michalis H. Alfa Laval’s deliveries for the vessels, which are each roughly 180,000 DWT in capacity, will extend from November 2022 to April 2023.



For Safe Bulkers, turning to Alfa Laval for additional scrubber systems was the natural choice. The previous PureSOx retrofit projects have all gone smoothly, and the systems themselves have lived up to the promised high performance.



To take full advantage of the partnership, Safe Bulkers has an Alfa Laval Service Agreement in place for its PureSOx systems. Comprising spare parts packages, sensor exchanges, connectivity and more, the agreement will now be expanded to cover the additional vessels.



