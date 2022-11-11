  The version for the print
    Maritime industry leaders issue a joint statement for promoting cooperation to face climate crisis

    Joint statement highlights voluntary initiatives now underway that must be scaled up and integrated using a whole-systems approach.
    With the world turning toward Egypt for the 27th Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC (COP27), maritime industry leaders are calling for increased ambition to confront the climate crisis, according to the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Moller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping's release.

    A joint statement issued during COP27 by organizers of key sector initiatives highlights the need for coordination at all levels to not only reduce emissions, but also to make the maritime industry more resilient and equitable.

    “Progress is currently happening through voluntary initiatives and coalitions,” the statement explains, “but we need to urgently accelerate and scale solutions.”

    Maritime shipping is the backbone of the world’s logistical supply chains, responsible for around 80% of all global trade and the livelihoods of about 2 million seafarers. However, the industry also accounts for 3% of global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions – with emissions expected to rise if nothing changes.

    COP27 presents an opportunity to reflect on progress while charting an ambitious path forward. The proponents of this call to action (which include the Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation, the Global Maritime Forum, the Maersk Mc-Kinney Moller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping, Resilience Rising, the Aspen Institute's Shipping Decarbonization Initiative, United Nations Global Compact, University Maritime Advisory Services, the World Economic Forum, and the Climate Champions team) have each undertaken a range of initiatives toward identifying sustainable climate solutions for this sector.

    But they are also working in close partnership, recognizing that achieving true sustainability is a systemic challenge that will require a whole-systems approach.

    Success will require that all actors and initiatives in the maritime space play a part in shipping’s transition and must collectively come together to achieve the common goal of zero-emission, resilient and equitable shipping by 2050, at the latest.


