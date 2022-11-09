2022 November 9 11:05

Port of Antwerp braces for yet more strike action - Port Technology

The Port of Antwerp will be impacted by strike action this week as swathes of workers have voted to walk out, according to Port Technology.

Action will begin from Belgian trade unions starting at 06:00 am on Wednesday 9 November, and ending at 06:00 am on Thursday 10 November.

Inchcape Shipping Services wrote that the socialist union is calling a general strike, while the Christian and liberal unions will organise protests including staff meetings, strikes, and demonstrations.

Workers of pilots, tugs, and other port personnel will down tools at the port.

Shipping giant Maersk wrote in a recent advisory: “During this time, the terminal will be closed for operation and no inland deliveries or pick ups will be possible until the end of the strike action.

“Maersk teams are also aware of the potential strike action from the side of pilots, lock staff, and tugs. Our teams are keeping a close eye on how the situation develops and will keep you informed should any further strike action go ahead.”

Northern Europe has been rocked throughout the year due to strike action at ports including Liverpool and Felixstowe in the UK; and major staff action at German ports through the summer.