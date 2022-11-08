2022 November 8 16:35

Van Oord wins the Maritime KNVR Shipping Award 2022 for its contribution to innovation in the Dutch maritime industry

Van Oord has won the Maritime KNVR Shipping Award 2022 for its contribution to innovation in the Dutch maritime industry, specifically by commissioning trailing suction hopper dredgers VOX Ariane, VOX Alexia and VOX Apolonia. The award was presented at the Maritime Awards Gala in Rotterdam on Monday 7 November, according to the company's release.

According to the jury, Van Oord's introduction of the three trailing suction hopper dredgers marks it as 'a trailblazer for international standards aimed at minimising climate and environmental impact within the available technological capabilities'. The first of the three trailing suction hopper dredgers was launched this year, with the VOX Apolonia to follow early next year.

The three vessels will replace existing trailing suction hopper dredgers and help Van Oord accomplish the aim of modernising its fleet and making it more energy efficient. The new vessels are equipped with an LNG fuel system. The energy-efficient design means less fuel is needed and carbon emissions are significantly lower. The vessels were built by the Keppel Singmarine yard in Singapore. Van Oord deploys trailing suction hopper dredgers worldwide on a variety of projects, including coastal protection, port development, deepening of waterways and land reclamation.

The Maritime Awards Gala showcases the most innovative achievements of the Dutch maritime sector for captains of industry. Five prestigious Maritime Awards were presented at the gala in Rotterdam, in the presence of over 700 maritime professionals.