2022 October 30 15:17

Allseas’ pipelay vessel sets new production records in Malaysian waters

Days into Malaysian debut of pipelay vessel Audacia she has set a new production record. The vessel crew installed 4 kilometres of pipeline in 24 hours, beating the previous best of 3.8 kilometres for Malaysian waters, Allseas reports.



For Allseas’ maiden project in the region, Audacia is installing an 80-kilometre gas export line for a new field development offshore Sarawak.



Fortitude is providing support, executing survey and crossing works. The project is being managed from Allseas' new Malaysian office in Kuala Lumpur.