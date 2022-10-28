2022 October 28 15:47

APM Terminals Mobile continues to attract strong rail volumes as U.S. Gulf gateway

APM Terminals Mobile handled 56,545 twenty-foot containers in September which topped July’s record of 52,911 twenty-foot containers, making September the largest throughput month since APM Terminals’ container operations began in 2008, according to the company's release.

With 421,232 twenty-foot containers, or TEUs, moved year-to-date, 2022 volumes are now 14% higher than 2021 volumes. In addition to record-breaking container numbers, intermodal rail moves in September were up 141% over 2021, and refrigerated cargo was up 16% over the same period.

APM Terminals Mobile continues to focus on expanding into the Chicago and Midwest market with quick and reliable service on CN and CSX Class 1 railroads.



With many ports experiencing port and rail congestion, APM Terminals Mobile offers available space for future expansion with its Inland Container Transfer Facility (ICTF) adjacent to the terminal. The ICTF is also capable of supporting domestic shipments which is an attractive option for businesses evaluating their North America supply chain operations for new options to strengthen their regional distribution competitiveness.



APM Terminals Mobile is doubling its capacity for future growth to be over one million TEU in 2025 supported by the Mobile harbor channel deepening and widening project to 50’ depth, enabling larger vessels to call the port (currently 13,000 TEU ships call). The harbor improvements will make Mobile the deepest harbor in the U.S. Gulf, attracting more ocean carrier services.



Five Transpacific services currently call Mobile, one North European, and the new Sealand Bonita Express service added to serve the North/South trades in the Americas. Cosco’s existing GME string will be improved in the upcoming months from 4,500 TEU vessels to vessels in the 7,500 TEU range. Maersk is announcing a sixth Transpacific call to Mobile with the TP20 starting vessel rotation via the US Gulf in November.



APM Terminals Mobile’s operational performance and inland access offers attractive site selection to logistics planners:

Port: Port productivity of 35 crane moves per hour berth productivity.

Ocean: Six weekly services from Asia. One in north/south trade. One in Central America trade.

Rail: Daily rail departures to U.S. Midwest markets via Five Class I railroads serving the port (2.5 day direct doublestack service to Chicago). The Alabama Port Authority will open a new inland intermodal facility in 2025 in Montgomery, Alabama, served by CSX.

Truck: High productivity truck gates. 52 minute turntimes, including 83% dual transactions (where truckers optimize their route, bringing in export containers or empty containers and picking up a full import container).

Logistics: Five major logistics parks with available land and lease opportunities nearby.

Air freight: Service available via Mobile Aeroplex at Brookley, offering integrated logistics.

Cold chain: Northbound refrigerated packs available for cold chain cargoes. A new cold storage facility, operated by Lineage Logistics, opened in April 2021.