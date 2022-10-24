2022 October 24 17:36

Port of Immingham to get CO2 import terminal

Harbour Energy and Associated British Ports (“ABP”) today announce an exclusive commercial relationship to develop a CO2 import terminal at the Port of Immingham, the UK’s largest port by tonnage. This will link to Harbour Energy’s Viking CCS (formerly V Net Zero), the CO2 transport and storage network.

The terminal will provide a large-scale facility to connect CO2 emissions from industrial businesses around the UK to Viking CCS’s high-capacity CO2 storage sites in the Southern North Sea.

ABP joins West Burton Energy, Phillips 66 and VPI as partners to the Viking CCS network, which is targeting first CO2 capture as early as 2027 and a reduction of 10 million tonnes of UK emissions per annum by 2030.

ABP’s investment plans for new infrastructure at the port include a jetty to service the import and export handling of liquid bulk products. In addition to handling green ammonia, the jetty is being designed to import liquified CO2 cargoes and will connect to the Viking CCS transport and storage sites.

This project in the UK’s leading port complex will drive inward investment to the Humber and Lincolnshire regions, create local jobs in the Humber region, and safeguard industrial jobs across the UK in support of the Government’s plans to decarbonise industry and meet the UK’s net zero emissions targets.

Construction of the jetty is expected to begin in late 2024 and will be operational and ready to receive first cargoes of CO2 imports from as early as 2027.



