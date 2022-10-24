2022 October 24 11:33

Nornickel’s Polar Transport Division handled 4 million tonnes of cargo at Dudinka port this year

It never exceeded 3.8 million tonnes over recent 30 years

In 2022, Nornickel’s Polar Transport Division has handled 4 million tonnes of cargo at Dudinka port (Taimyr, Kranoyarsk Territory), the port’s press center said on its Telegram channel.

Albeit forecasted, that it is a landmark event since the recent 30 years have seen no throughput exceeding 3.8 million tonnes, according to the statement.

In the segment of sea-going ships, unloading totaled 820 thousand tonnes, loading - 705 thousand tonnes. In the segment of river-going ships, unloading totaled — 2.4 million tonnes, loading – 1.4 million tonnes.

Those volumes were driven mainly by the growth of production needs in the industrial district of Norilsk. Investment projects of Nornickel - Sulphur Programme, Clean Norilsk and South Cluster account for the bulk of throughput.

“We started preparing for such volumes in 2018 when a decision was made on implementation of large-scale investment projects. In view of that, the Polar Transport Division management planned involvement of additional equipment and expansion of yards for handling and storage of large volumes of cargo”, said Aleksey Novakov, Director of Polar Transport Division.