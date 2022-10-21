2022 October 21 12:36

Ports of Stockholm doubles the number of cruise ship calls and passengers in the 2022 cruise season

This year’s cruise season ends on 22 October, when the AIDADiva cruise ship departs from its city centre quay. In total 205 cruise ships, carrying 247,000 passengers, called at Ports of Stockholm during the 2022 season. This is twice as many as the previous year, both in terms of the number of cruise ship calls and passenger numbers, according to the company's release.



This season, as many as 18 cruise ships called at Stockholm for the first time. An entirely new to Stockholm shipping company, Ambassador Cruise Line, also chose to make their maiden visit.



Ports of Stockholm works to promote sustainable port operations and shipping and this summer has begun construction of facilities to supply onshore power to cruise ships at the city centre Stadsgården quays. These cruise quays are the most centrally located and it is estimated that at least 45 percent of cruise ship calls will be able to connect to onshore power at the quayside here by 2023 and 2024, respectively. This is an environmental investment initiative together with three other Baltic Sea ports – Copenhagen/Malmö, Aarhus and Helsinki – which will result in significantly lower emissions of air pollutants in Stockholm and around the Baltic Sea.