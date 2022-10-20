2022 October 20 16:59

GTLK to order new series of ‘Karelia’ design ships to Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard

As a ship owner, GTLK will later select an operator

State Transport Leasing Company (GTLK) will order a new series of ‘Karelia’ design ships to Krasnoye Sormovo (Nizhny Novgorod based shipyard of USC), GTLK told IAA PortNews.

Three cruise ships of Project ‘Karelia’ will be built by Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard by 2026. All the ships will be of river/sea class. They will operate on the Caspian, Black and White seas as well as on inland water ways of the Russian Federation. The first ship is to be put into operation in in the navigation season of 2025, the second and the third ones – in 2026.

GTLK, as a ship owner, is currently selecting an operator of the new ships. Among operators under consideration was Vodohod.