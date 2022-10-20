2022 October 20 14:18

Ports of Stockholm, Volvo Penta and CMB.TECH collaborate on hydrogen-powered RoRo tractors

Ports of Stockholm, Volvo Penta and CMB.TECH are collaborating to jointly pilot and operate RoRo (roll on, roll off) tractors running on hydrogen-diesel dual fuel powertrains as part of Ports of Stockholm’s fossil-free operations goals, according to the Ports of Stockholm's release.

Volvo Penta, a provider of innovative industrial power solutions, CMB.TECH a cleantech company with a focus on hydrogen solutions and Ports of Stockholm, one of the world’s largest passenger ports and one of Sweden’s largest freight ports, have entered a unique collaborative relationship as part of an important hydrogen investment in Stockholm Norvik Port, with the first pilot RoRo tractor due to be delivered in 2023.



In the collaborative pilot, CMB.TECH will modify the newbuild RoRo tractor, powered by Volvo Penta’s D8 engines, with a hydrogen system before the machine is delivered to Ports of Stockholm. CMB.TECH owns, operates and designs large marine and industrial applications, powered by hydrogen and ammonia fuels, which it both manufactures and supplies to its customers. CMB.TECH and Ports of Stockholm have also announced a hydrogen collaboration earlier this year.



The hydrogen-diesel dual fuel technology allows the simple and quick adaptation of different applications. The opportunities for decarbonization with green hydrogen are great but with infrastructure at different stages, backup scenarios of traditional fuels for the continuance of business operations are needed. With a dual-fuel setup, business assets can be more future-oriented, even without a comprehensive hydrogen infrastructure currently in place.



The hydrogen investment is part of achieving Ports of Stockholm’s environmental goal of having entirely fossil fuel-free operations by 2030. The vision is for Stockholm Norvik Port to become one of the most climate-smart ports in the world.