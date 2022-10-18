2022 October 18 12:47

Dredging industry’s annual turnover in 2021 estimated at EUR 5.33 billion - IADC

Dredging industry’s annual turnover in 2021 estimated at EUR 5.33 billion, according to the latest Dredging in Figures report by International Association of Dredging Companies (IADC). The publication does not report on turnover in closed markets. The open market however contains turnover that is not open to all competitors, the so-called semi-open market. For example, the turnover in the Middle East shows a slow but steady increase of turnover not open to all competitors.

COVID-19-related travel restrictions and quarantine measures continued into 2021 resulting in operational inefficiencies, most prevalent in Southeast Asia. With continuing challenges as the world entered the second year of the pandemic, the dredging industry’s total turnover – excluding closed markets – compared to 2020 (EUR 4.86 billion) increased nearly 10% in 2021 to EUR 5.33 billion. Regarding the construction of infrastructure for offshore energy, only turnover generated by seabed intervention is included in this figure.

The publication does not report on turnover in closed markets, such as China and the United States as the data cannot be verified and therefore is not reliable. The open market however contains turnover that is not open to all competitors, the so called semi-open market. IADC advocates a level playing field in the dredging industry, with all dredging projects providing the same conditions for every bidder. The turnover in the Middle East shows a slow but steady increase of turnover not open to all competitors.

In terms of trade-related development, capital infrastructure projects constituted 38% of the 2021 turnover with most works realised in Africa, followed by Europe, Asia and the Middle East. Maintenance of existing infrastructure constituted 18% of turnover, with the largest shares taking place in Europe and Central and South America.

Produced and released by IADC, the report Dredging in Figures aims to provide insight into the dredging industry’s contribution to the global economy as well as key sectors. Key to charting the dredging industry’s progress, these drivers are: world trade, demographics and urban development, coastal protection, energy, and tourism.

“Data and figures are sourced from established, international organisations as well as IADC’s member companies,” says René Kolman, Secretary General of IADC. “Annually updated information regarding the ‘drivers of dredging’ is presented to offer relevant facts regarding the industry’s most prevalent aspects.”

The International Association of Dredging Companies (IADC) is the global umbrella organisation for contractors in the private dredging industry. IADC has over a hundred main and associated members.