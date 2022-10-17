2022 October 17 13:00

Bahri and Saudi Electricity Company sign MoU to collaborate on supply chain logistics

The Saudi Electricity Company (SEC) and Bahri, the global leader in transport and logistics, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance cooperation across their supply chain operations, according to the company's release. The signing took place on the sidelines of the Supply Chain Conference running from 16 to 17 October 2022.



This agreement comes as part of SEC and Bahri’s efforts to enhance the former’s existing services and widen the scope of its logistics offerings in line with their mutual ambitions and interests.