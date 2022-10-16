2022 October 16 12:31

MOL transports fire engines to Paraguay

Ten fire engines were loaded aboard the MOL-operated car carrier LAVENDER ACE



Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL) announced the company's recent transport of fire engines to Paraguay, in cooperation with the Embassy of the Republic of Paraguay in Japan. This is an ongoing activity starting in 2010. This year marked the 17th time, and to date MOL has transported a total of 113 engines.



This time, 10 fire engines were loaded aboard the MOL-operated car carrier LAVENDER ACE at the Port of Yokohama, arriving at the Port of Asuncion on September 6. The engines will contribute to firefighting operations in the country.



MOL takes a proactive stance in social contribution activities that are unique to an ocean shipping company with a global network.



MOL Group will contribute to realize a sustainable society by promoting responses to the sustainability issues, which are identified as social issues that must be addressed with priority through the business. We anticipate this initiative to contribute especially to the realization of "Human & Community -Contributing to the growth and development of people and communities-".