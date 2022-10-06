  • Home
  • News
  • Loading of General Chernyakhovsky ferry begins following flag-hoising ceremony
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 October 6 19:30

    Loading of General Chernyakhovsky ferry begins following flag-hoising ceremony

    Image source: FSUE Rosmorport

    It is the second ship in the series intended for operation in the Baltic Sea

    The flag-hoisting ceremony has been held on the General Chernyakhovsky ferry today, 6 October 2022, at the railway ferry complex of Baltiysk in the port of Kaliningrad. Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and Transport Minister Vitaly Savelyev addressed the ceremony participants via video link. According to FSUE Rosmorport, the ceremony also featured Zakhary Djioev, head of the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot); Anton Alikhanov, Governor of the Kaliningrad Region; Sergey Pylin, Пeneral Director of FSUE Rosmorport.

    Loading of ro-ro equipment began upon completion of the flag-hoisting ceremony.

    In his video address, Mikhail Mishustin said that the first voyage of General Chernyakhovsky ferry from the Kaliningrad Region to the Leningrad Region would begin on October 6. He reminded that it is the second ship in the series intended for operation in the Baltic Sea. The lead ship was launched in March 2022.

    “Seaborne shipping to Kaliningrad ensures reliable connection of Russia’s western enclave with other regions of the country. That is especially important amid the ban on transit of some cargoes imposed by Lithuania. The fleet expansion lets considerably increase our transport possibilities on the Ust-Luga-Baltiysk line. Each of the new ships can make up to seven round voyages per month. Their capacity is enough for a simultaneous transportation of up to 80 railway cars and also 15 heavyweight units,” said the Prime Minister adding that the key feature of the ferries is their high environmental friendliness. Among other advantages of the ferries he emphasized high performance characteristics and ice class.

    According to Vitaly Savelyev, the General Chernyakhovsky and the Marshall Rokossovsky will strengthen the transport link between the Kaliningrad Region and the mainland of Russia. Anton Alikhanov, in his turn, expressed confidence that the new ferry would contribute to the business consistently assisted by the state in the part of reducing logistical costs associated with unlawful restrictions imposed by Lithuania on the land transit.

    The General Chernyakhovsky was built by Nevsky Shipyard LLC (a company of United Shipbuilding Corporation, USC) under the order of FSUE Rosmorport in the framework of the state programme “Social and Economic Development of the Kaliningrad Region”. It is the second in the series of the latest eco-ferries intended for stable transportation between Russia’s westernmost region and the country’s mainland. The first ferry, Marshall Rokossovsky, was put into operation in March 2022.

    The innovative ferries have an ice class of Arc4 allowing for independent operation in ice of up to 0.6 meters thick. They meet all the current environmental requirements. The power plant running on liquefied natural gas (LNG) or low-sulphur diesel fuel lets reduce emissions. The ships are also equipped with ballast water treatment systems.

    New ‘green’ ferries of Project CNF19M, General Chernyakhovsky and Marshall Rokossovsky, are designed to transport Russian standard railway trains with a gauge of 1520 mm, as well as other ro-ro cargo, including dangerous cargo, and up to 30 reefer containers.

    According to earlier publications of IAA PortNews, from October 2022, the Kaliningrad Region and the Leningrad Region will be regularly connected by 13 ships of four operators: railway ferries Baltiysk and Ambal as well as Ro-Ro/Lo-Lo Sparta operated by Oboronlogistics; railway ferries Marshall Rokossovsky and General Chernyakhovsky operated by Rosmorport with Oboronlogistics acting as the general agent; the Ursa Major operated by Rosmorport with TransBusinessConsult acting as the general agent; M/V Kholmogory, M/V Kapitan Mironov and M/V SMP Severodvinsk operated by North-Western Shipping Company; dry cargo carrier Volgo-Balt 203, M/V STK-1004, M/V STK-1019 and M/V STK-1023 operated by Algorithm Group.

    The Kaliningrad Region Governor earlier estimated the demand of seaborne transit links with the exclave at 22 ships of the Marshall Rokossovsky type.

    Related link:

    Traffic volumes on Ust-Luga – Baltiysk ferry line are stable>>>>

    Dry cargo carrier Volgo-Balt 203 to operate on Bronka – Kaliningrad line from October>>>>

    Photos from the website of FSUE Rosmorport:

Другие новости по темам: ferries, Kaliningrad, Port of Ust-Luga  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 October 6

19:30 Loading of General Chernyakhovsky ferry begins following flag-hoising ceremony
18:07 MSC updates Noumea Express service
17:29 Russian Maritime Register of Shipping issues statement on the EU Council press release of October 6, 2022
17:27 100-pct stock of Murmansk Sea Fish Port collected in favor of the state under action filed by FAS
17:12 EU adopts its latest package of sanctions against Russia
17:05 Three partners to join the North Field South development project
16:58 Nexans signs Empire Wind contract to bring renewable energy to New York
16:39 RF Government counts on having about 1,100 various ships built at domestic shipyards by 2030
16:38 JCB appoints Maersk as its new global Lead Logistics Provider
16:13 Port Houston orders 26 eco-efficient hybrid Konecranes RTGs
15:35 EST-Floattech signs contract for refit to hydrogen-electrical propulsion of 'FPS Maas' inland shipping barge
15:20 Cargo traffic on North-South ITC can double by 2030 – Mikhail Mishustin
14:58 KSOE wins orders for 7 vessels worth over KRW2tn - BusinessKorea
14:37 EU agrees on eighth package of sanctions against Russia
13:41 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 40, 2022
13:19 Port of Gdansk handled over 7.6 million tonnes of coal year-to-date
12:55 Allseas to fit vessels with hybrid power solutions from Kongsberg Maritime
12:15 Russian ships can carry about 90 million tonnes of cargo per year
11:36 LR signs contract with Birdon for new Royal Australian Navy Sail Training Ship
11:08 First batch of coal shipped from Syradasayskoye field on Taimyr peninsula
10:34 AB Klaipėdos Nafta declares purchase option to acquire Independence
10:30 Oil production in Russia to decrease by 6-7% in 2023 - Alexander Novak
10:09 NYK and Group Company to introduce integrated shipping system as a DX Foundation
09:47 Wartsila and Capital Gas to partner in greenhouse gas reduction with Fleet Decarbonisation Programme
09:26 OPEC+ approved oil production cut by 2 million barrels a day
09:01 MABUX: In Global bunker market upward trend to continue on Oct 06
07:50 Crowley completes the purchase of 42 acres in Salem, Massachusetts, for the development of the state’s second major offshore wind port terminal

2022 October 5

18:37 Austal Australia to undertake patrol boat autonomy trial for Royal Australian Navy
18:06 Associated British Ports signs new agreement with the UK’s largest privately owned fertiliser importer
17:55 Initiation ceremony for cadets of Admiral Makarov State University of Maritime and Inland Shipping held in Kronstadt
17:36 Kongsberg Digital signs new partnership agreement with Alpha Ori Technologies
17:25 Unmanned electric passenger ships can appear in Saint-Petersburg
17:06 MSPs back Forth Green Freeport bid to deliver green growth plan for Scotland
16:52 DSME lands LNG carrier orders worth KRW1.85tn - BusinessKorea
16:08 GTT receives an order from Hyundai Heavy Industries for the tank design of seven LNG carriers
15:50 Container traffic on Russian Railways’ internal network in 9M’2022 rose by 3.6% YoY
15:36 WSC, ICS and ASA submit their input to the European Commission on the renewal of the CBER
15:27 Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in 9M’2022 fell by 28% YoY
15:04 Alfa Laval to be a technology partner for the project to investigate the on-board capture, storage and off-loading of carbon dioxide
14:41 IMO's GreenVoyage2050 celebrates five years of its Global Industry Alliance to Support Low Carbon Shipping
14:18 Marine passenger infrastructure of Saint-Petersburg should be converted to cater for inland water transport ‒ expert
14:12 ABS approves pioneering autonomous technology for HHI Group
13:54 NOREBO commences preparation works on construction of reefer terminal “Udarnik” in Murmansk Region
13:32 Pavilion Energy and MOL name newbuild LNG bunker vessel
13:02 General cargo ship bound for Russia disabled in Bosphorus - FleetMon
12:42 USC commences serial production of propulsion/steering units ДРК1200М
12:20 UK Government funds consortium led by Unitrove to deliver world’s first zero-emission multi-fuel station for hydrogen and electric ships
12:01 Finnlines to launch two new ro-pax vessels in autumn 2023
11:36 MOL signs LNG carrier charter contract for Sakhalin II project
11:29 Throughput of Azov port in 9M’2022 fell by 13% YoY to 6.8 million tonnes
11:21 Port of Rotterdam Authority presents future scenarios for 2050
11:01 Singapore sets out to drive transformation in bunkering on the world's largest forum for the marine fuel industry
10:39 A.P. Moller - Maersk orders six large ocean-going vessels that can sail on green methanol
10:20 Anemoi and COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry to offer full wind propulsion technology installation services
10:05 Shearwater GeoServices to introduce the geophysical company’s first dual ROV seismic vessel
09:39 MOL joins Blue Visby Consortium
09:28 Traffic volumes on Ust-Luga – Baltiysk ferry line are stable
08:52 MABUX: Upward changes to continue in Global bunker market on Oct 05

2022 October 4

18:43 Samskip adds Value Maritime CO2 capture to decarbonisation strategy
18:32 DEME upgrades DP fallpipe vessel fleet