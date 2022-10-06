2022 October 6 11:36

LR signs contract with Birdon for new Royal Australian Navy Sail Training Ship

Lloyd's Register (LR) has signed a new construction agreement with Australian shipbuilder Birdon to provide classification services and statutory approval for the Royal Australian Navy’s Young Endeavour replacement, according to LR's release.

The ship, designed by Dykstra and built by Birdon, will be constructed at Birdon’s Port Macquarie shipyard in New South Wales, providing significant economic benefit for the region.

As a Sail Training Ship (STS), the new vessel will continue to deliver youth development within the Young Endeavour Youth Scheme’s sail training program. Young Endeavour has been operating since 1988, when the vessel was gifted by the British Government to celebrate Australia’s Bicentenary.

The Young Endeavour replacement will comply with the REGLYC Part A yacht code and Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA).



