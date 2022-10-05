2022 October 5 15:04

Alfa Laval to be a technology partner for the project to investigate the on-board capture, storage and off-loading of carbon dioxide

Alfa Laval will be a technology partner in the joint project initiated by the Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation (GCMD), Oil and Gas Climate Initiative (OGCI) and Stena Bulk to investigate the on-board capture, storage and off-loading of carbon dioxide (CO2), according to the company's release. Alfa Laval will bring to the project technological and engineering expertise to help understand the challenges and opportunities of deploying carbon capture technology on ships. This project will be another big step towards Alfa Laval´s decarbonization roadmap.



Alfa Laval to partner up with the Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation (GCMD), the Oil and Gas Climate Initiative (OGCI), Stena Bulk and other leading players from the energy and shipping industries, to initiate a two-year project to demonstrate shipboard carbon capture at scale.

Project ReMarCCAbLE (Realising Maritime Carbon Capture to demonstrate the Ability to Lower Emissions) is the world’s first project aimed at demonstrating end-to-end shipboard carbon capture at scale. The seven-member consortium will test a carbon capture unit onboard a Stena Bulk MR tanker to assess the operational challenges on a ship at sea and identify potential cost reduction measures for future commercial applications. The success of project ReMarCCAbLE has the potential to accelerate commercial deployment of shipboard carbon capture technology by 2026.



Alfa Laval has been part of carbon capture testing projects and studies in the past, and the project ReMarCCAbLE will help in expanding its knowledge further in this field. By being part of this prestigious project, Alfa Laval aims at exploring the potential of the technology to meet decarbonization goals, assess the validity of the technical assumptions made during the feasibility study done by the consortium, and analyse the integration and operation challenges of fitting and running the technology while sailing.



