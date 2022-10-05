2022 October 5 09:28

Traffic volumes on Ust-Luga – Baltiysk ferry line are stable

Traffic volumes on the Ust-Luga – Baltiysk railway ferry line, remain at the level of previous months, according to Oboronlogistics LLC, the line operator.

Currently, three ferries are operating on the line (Ambal, Baltiysk and Marshal Rokossovsky), as well as two container ships (Ursa Major and Sparta). The ships are fully loaded. Ferries from Ust-Luga to Baltiysk are booked until mid-November 2022.

In September 2022 ferries Ambal, Baltiysk and Marshal Rokossovsky delivered 1,148 wagons (58,000 tons of cargo) to Kaliningrad, including:



Fuel and lubricants - 39,000 tons;

Fertilizers – 12,000 tons;

Rolling equipment – 8,450 tons (522 units);

Construction materials – 4,900 tons;

Food products – 260 tons;

as well as other goods necessary to ensure the vital activity of the Kaliningrad region.



The universal cargo ship Ursa Major involved on the line in September 2022 transported more than 16,700 tons.:



Containers – 748 units. (11,397 tons);

Rolling equipment – 189 units . (4,739 tons);

General cargo – 567 tons .



In addition, at the end of September 2022, Oboronlogistics delivered another container ship Sparta to the Ust-Luga – Baltiysk line. The vessel made its first voyage, delivering 340 (TEU) containers with consumer goods, including food, as well as construction materials to the Kaliningrad region.