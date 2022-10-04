PSA joins ‘The Silk Alliance’ cross supply-chain maritime partnership initiated by Lloyd’s Register Maritime Decarbonisation Hub

  • Home
    The Lloyd’s Register Maritime Decarbonisation Hub welcomes a new partner, PSA Corporation Ltd (PSA), to ‘The Silk Alliance’, a cross supply-chain maritime partnership dedicated to the development of a fleet-specific fuel transition strategy for container ships operating in Singapore and the wider Asia region, based on the Hub’s First Movers Framework, according to LR's release.

    Current members of ‘The Silk Alliance’ include shipowners, MSC Shipmanagement Ltd., Pacific International Lines (Pte) Ltd (PIL), Wan Hai Lines, X-Press Feeders, Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp.; shipyard, Keppel Offshore & Marine Ltd (Keppel O&M); bunker logistical supplier, Singfar International; engine manufacturer, Wärtsilä; ship manager, Wilhelmsen Ship Management; and financial institutions, the Asian Development Bank and ING.

    PSA is a fully owned subsidiary of PSA International Pte Ltd, one of the world’s leading global port groups and trusted partner to cargo stakeholders. PSA Group’s global network encompasses 160 locations in 42 countries around the world. The Group’s portfolio comprises over 60 deepsea, rail and inland terminals, as well as affiliated businesses in supply chain management, logistics, marine and digital services, which play a crucial role in developing a responsible and sustainable maritime industry.

    With the inclusion of PSA, ‘The Silk Alliance’ is set to benefit from an even wider range of deep maritime expertise to foster industry collaboration in the establishment of a Green Corridor Cluster in Singapore and the wider Asia region. As a signatory to the Call to Action for Shipping Decarbonisation by the Global Maritime Forum’s Getting to Zero Coalition, PSA is also strongly committed to the mission of the Maritime Decarbonisation Hub to enable international shipping to achieve 5% adoption of zero carbon fuel by 2030.

    The Silk Alliance is carrying out the first stages of implementation for a “Green Corridor Cluster” by employing the Lloyd’s Register Maritime Decarbonisation Hub’s First Movers Framework to develop the strategy needed to transition a fleet to a carbon neutral fuel option, and test that strategy in a specific trade area.

     According to the GMF report on “A Strategy for the Transition to Zero-Emission Shipping”, a “Green Corridor Cluster” refers to “ships that only operate within a local region”.

    The Lloyd’s Register Maritime Decarbonisation Hub is a joint initiative between Lloyd’s Register Group and Lloyd’s Register Foundation that brings together thought leaders and subject matter experts with the skills, knowledge and capability to help the maritime industry design, develop and commercialise the pathways to future fuels required for decarbonisation.

    Lloyd’s Register (LR) is a global professional services organisation specialising in engineering and technology solutions.

