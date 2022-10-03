2022 October 3 17:05

Conti Seafrigo Antwerp realises new frozen food warehouse

The JV Conti Seafrigo Antwerp (CSA) has acquired a concession on the Nieuwe Westweg (near the Bevrijdingsdok in the port of Antwerp). The joint venture between the Conti-Lines Group and Seafrigo will build a sustainable frozen food warehouse with space for more than 40,000 pallets on the approximately 6-hectare site. This investment further strengthens the "cold chain" segment in Port of Antwerp-Bruges, according to the company's release.

The concession will be the location for a brand new, state-of-the-art food logistics platform. Seafrigo Antwerp NV will be responsible for its operation and the processing and storage of a wide range of refrigerated and frozen perishables. ​The development of a frozen warehouse will allow the CSA alliance to expand its maritime network through strong international partnerships. Also, the warehouse offers essential added value for the Antwerp cold chain segment given the very high utilisation rate in the temperature-controlled warehouses and the high current market demand.



The 25 m high-rise warehouse will be equipped with a brand new IT system that - combined with inspections via drones - will ensure higher overall safety and efficiency on the shop floor. Sustainability is also a high priority for the parties involved. In addition to using solar panels and heat pumps, hydrogen-powered vehicles are being examined. We are also looking at whether waste heat can be used to heat our own buildings. In addition, the new building meets the "very good" label of the BREEAM (Building Research Establishment Environmental Assessment Method) principles.



