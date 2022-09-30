2022 September 30 17:59

Yaroslavsky Shipbuilding Plant launches yet another multi-purpose boat of project 02220

PAO Yaroslavsky Shipbuilding Plant launched the Yaroslavets-М multi-purpose boat of project 02220 on 29 September 2022. It is the ninth vessel in the series of 15 units contracted by RF Defence Ministry, according to the Yaroslavl Region Government.

“Upon completion of the tests the ship will join the Baltic Fleet,” said Vyacheslav Karpov, Director of the Yaroslavsky Shipbuilding Plant, adding that six more serial ships would be delivered in the coming years. Three of them have been laid down already.

The vessel is intended for patrolling of sea borders, transportation of cargo, towing of small ships and general services. The boat’s maximum speed is 19 km/h, length – 19.7 m, width – 4 m, height – 2.28 m, displacement – 38.2. It can carry 12 people.

Yaroslavets-М designed in 2015 is a modification of a famous boat Yaroslavets.

PJSC Yaroslavsky Shipbuilding Plant (Yaroslavsky Shipyard, managed by JSC FINSUDPROM) is located in the central part of Russia on the Volga River. The shipyard was incorporated in 1993. The company specializes in the construction of civil and naval ships. Yaroslavlsky Shipyard has been for many years one of the major suppliers of sea / ocean-going tugs for Russian law enforcement agencies. The company has built so far 76 ocean-going tugs, mainly of Projects 745 and 1454, and modifications.