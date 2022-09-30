2022 September 30 16:25

Kalmar’s EcoFlex rental solution to help Logent improve the sustainability of its cargo-handling activities

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, is to supply a Kalmar Eco Reachstacker to Swedish logistics service provider Logent AB under a five-year Kalmar EcoFlex rental agreement. The order was booked in Cargotec’s 2022 Q3 order intake, with delivery scheduled for Q1 2023, according to the company's release.

Logent was founded in 2006 and is a market leading provider of dedicated contract logistics services in Sweden, Norway and Denmark. The company employs approximately 3,000 people and operates 14 logistics sites, six customs offices and 13 staffing offices. Logent’s current fleet includes 11 Kalmar terminal tractors, three forklifts, and three reachstackers, one of which will be replaced by the new machine being supplied under the EcoFlex agreement.

The EcoFlex rental solution was created to support customers to move towards more sustainable operations. For some time now, drivers have been able to choose Eco, Standard or Power mode with Kalmar equipment. Driving in Eco mode means less wear and tear on components, such as tires and driveline, as well as less use of fuel and emissions - up to 25% can be saved when operating in Eco mode. Under the terms of an EcoFlex agreement customers are charged based on their operating behaviour and eco-efficiency level. When operating solely in Eco mode customers pay only a fixed, lower-priced monthly fee, but when they use standard and power modes they incur an additional hourly charge.

Kalmar offers a wide range of cargo handling solutions and services to ports, terminals, distribution centres and to heavy industry.

Kalmar is the industry forerunner in terminal automation and in energy efficient container handling, with one in four container movements around the globe being handled by a Kalmar solution.