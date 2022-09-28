2022 September 28 15:27

Freezing trawler Kapitan Vdovichenko is on its way to Vladivostok along Northern Sea Route

It is the first ship in its class to pass the Northern Sea Route

Freezing trawler Kapitan Vdovichenko of Project ST-192 built by Admiralteiskie Verfi shipyard (USC) is heading for its homeport Vladivostok and for its fishing areas in the Okhotsk and Bering seas along the Northern Sea Route, USC says on its Telegram channel.

The supertrawler is the largest and most technologically advanced Russian fishing vessel. It is designed for an annual catch of 60 thousand tons of fish, which is 2.5 times higher than the productivity of the vessels that are today the basis of the fishing fleet in the Far East of the Russian Federation.

In total, 10 vessels will be built by the Admiralty Shipyards for Russian Fishery Company (RFC) under the contract signed in 2017. The trawler construction project is being implemented within the framework of the state program of investment quotas. The trawlers are intended for fishing along the eastern shore of the Russian Federation.

The supertrawlers for the RFC are the largest and most technologically advanced Russian fishing vessels. Each new vessel is designed for an annual catch of 60 thousand tons of fish, which is 2.5 times higher than the productivity of the vessels that are today the basis of the fishing fleet in the Far East of the Russian Federation.

Key characteristics of ST-192 supertrawler: cargo holds – 5,500 cbm; length – 108 m; with – 21 m; endurance – 45 days; crew – 139, full speed – 15 knots.

Admiralteiskie Verfi JSC (Admiralty Shipyards) is a key enterprise of shipbuilding, a centre of conventional submarine building of Russia. The Company’s staff exceeds 8,200 persons. The shipyard is affiliated with the United Shipbuilding Corporation. On 5 November 2022, the shipyard celebrates its 318th anniversary.

Related link:

Flag hoisting ceremony held on fishing ships built by Admiralteiskie Verfi and Severnaya Verf>>>>