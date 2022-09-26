2022 September 26 17:59

RF Government considers organization of regular ferry link with Turkey via Novorossiysk

Trade turnover between Russia and Turkey may reach $60 billion in 2022

RF Government considers organization of a regular ferry link with Turkey via the port of Novorossiysk. The issue has been discussed today, 26 September 2022, at the meeting of the headquarters for transport and logistics corridors held by Andrey Belousov, First Vice Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, according to the website of RF Government.

The meeting participants have also considered the issue of financing implementation of roadmaps on development of international transport corridors. Among the meeting participants were RF Transport Minister Vitaly Savelyev, Buryatia head Aleksey Tsydenov, representatives of the Ministry of Finance and other ad hoc agencies.

When talking with President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan on 5 August 2022, Vladimir Putin said that Russia-Turkiye trade grew 57 percent in 2021 and it doubled in January-May 2022. According to Naki Karaaslan, head of the Association of Russian and Turkish Entrepreneurs, trade turnover between the countries in may reach $60 billion in 2022.

Related link:

Exodus from the Baltics: redirection of Russian cargo from the neighboring Baltic ports>>>>