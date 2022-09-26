  • Home
  • News
  • RF Transport Ministry calls on 20-pct reduction of stocking up at Far East container terminals
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 September 26 15:52

    RF Transport Ministry calls on 20-pct reduction of stocking up at Far East container terminals

    Rear terminals of seaports can be used for that purpose

    To ensure optimal operation of container terminals in the Far East ports, it is necessary to reduce their stocking up by 20%, RF Transport Minister Vitaly Savelyev said when discussing cargo shipment from the Far East ports. The Minister spoke at the meeting of the headquarters for transport and logistics corridors held by Andrey Belousov, First Vice Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, according to the website of RF Government.

    Vitaly Savelyev emphasized that the port of Vladivostok and Vostochny account for the bulk of cargo. All in all, there are 22 seaport operating in the Far East Federal District. Following the discussion, the Ministry of Transport suggested certain steps for optimization of the cargo handling process. In particular, accumulation of cargo should be regulated according to norms based on the railway capacity. Besides, expanded use of rear yards and dry terminals in port areas of the Far East should be considered. It is also proposed to look into launching of more container trains to the Far East ports in the future.

    Andrey Belousov called on all the stakeholders to work promptly on those proposals and gave instructions to provide the Government with the results for adoption of further decisions.

    Vladimimr Ivin, Deputy Head of the Federal Customs Service of the Russian Federation, earlier told about the congestion of container storage facilities in the port of Vladivostok. According to him, two of the five yards are occupied by 102-103%. The situation is due to redirection of cargo flows from Russia’s western areas to the east.

Другие новости по темам: Far East, Vladivostok, containers  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 September 26

18:30 DNV lands 3-year contract in UK for safe use and conversion of pipelines to transport 100% hydrogen
18:07 Multi-million-pound rail investment at the Port of Southampton to enhance container offering
17:59 RF Government considers organization of regular ferry link with Turkey via Novorossiysk
17:51 Maersk increases its warehousing capabilities in UK and Ireland
17:35 MAN Energy Solutions and ABB to cooperate on dual-fuel electric propulsion concept for next-generation FSRUs and LNG carriers
17:25 IMO develops interim guidelines for using hydrogen and ammonia as marine fuel
17:13 TotalEnergies selected as QatarEnergy’s first partner in the North Field South LNG project
15:52 RF Transport Ministry calls on 20-pct reduction of stocking up at Far East container terminals
15:34 Canada and United Arab Emirates first to back maritime sector’s green fuel initiative
15:04 Alfa Laval and SSAB will support marine decarbonization with the first plate heat exchanger made using fossil-free steel
14:43 MSC adds a new call to its Himalaya Express Service to connect Jeddah Islamic Port with 10 global ports
14:14 DP World moves 10 millionth unit at London Gateway
14:03 IMO launches a new initiative to harmonize ballast water management procedures in Mediterranean Sea
13:36 Port of Oakland August volume drops 8 percent from August 2021
13:29 Hydrographic survey vessel Yakov Lapushkin to undergo tests at the delivery base
12:52 Maersk Drilling secures work for Maersk Viking offshore Malaysia into 2024
12:24 Austal Philippines launches the largest ferry constructed by an Austal Shipyard
11:46 Unifeeder and ABP start new weekly service Klaipeda-Immingham
11:35 The 1st Ship Repair, Modernization and Components Conference gathered about 1,000 in-person and online participants
11:07 Artemis Technologies unveils 100% electric passenger ferry
10:28 Bangladesh boat capsize kills 31 pilgrims - Australian Associated Press
09:56 CMA CGM announces Peak Season Surcharge for cargo from Europe to West Africa
09:54 Hydrographic Company’s new ship Aleksandr Parfyonov starts operation on Northern Sea Route
09:21 Crude oil futures fall below $85 per barrel
09:02 MABUX: Sharp decline of price indices is expected in Global Bunker market on Sep 26

2022 September 25

15:49 Companies from Riba-roja confirm the urgency of the new north container terminal at the Port of Valencia
13:27 Palantir Technologies and HHI Group grow partnership to +$45M with expansion into shipbuilding
12:33 DNV signs MOU with SIT to promote maritime decarbonization and digitalization
10:21 Gasunie raises the SDG flag

2022 September 24

15:03 Australia leads SAR exercises in the Indian Ocean
13:19 17 MOL Group-managed vessels earn commendations from Japan Coast Guard
12:33 Sea-LNG response to UCL report exploring methods for understanding stranded value: case study on LNG capable ships
10:38 coZEV unites 19 global brands for 2040 zero-carbon ocean shipping ambition

2022 September 23

18:30 Bergen welcomes 236 cruise ships and 300 000 passengers this season
18:07 Hurtigruten Norway launches its first hybrid ship, part of a EUR100 million green upgrade
17:34 Carbon Ridge secures $6 million investment
17:26 The National Fund of Greece receives two offers for the acquisition of 67% of two ports
17:04 Greek tanker hit by fire after leaving port of Ust-Luga - TradeWinds
16:40 Equinor and Poland’s PGNiG agree long term gas sales contract
16:26 MAN Energy Solutions aims to halve own CO2 emissions by 2030
15:59 RF Ministry of Industry and Trade and USC to build and upgrade docks for ship repair
15:51 Port of Antwerp-Bruges first port to introduce GDP certificate for distribution of pharmaceuticals
14:53 Hafnia enters into agreement with F-Drones
14:40 Russia’s first LNG bunkering operation held in the port of Ust-Luga
14:23 ADNOC and TAQA close a $3.8 billion strategic project to power and significantly decarbonize offshore production operations
14:03 CMA CGM orders seven new biogas-powered ships to serve the French West Indies
13:43 Green shipping corridors highlight how shipping to drive the energy transition, says ABS Chairman
13:13 Maersk Drilling secures four-well contract offshore Denmark
12:54 The number of ships ensuring transport communication with Kaliningrad Region to grow from 8 to 12
12:31 Spot rates from the Far East to US West Coast collapsed by 46.3% over last 12 weeks - Xeneta
12:12 Rosmorport announced tender for development of modernization project for Kapitan Dranitsin and Kapitan Khlebnikov icebreakers
12:01 Furetank orders vessel 14 and 15 in the climate friendly Vinga series
11:43 Port of Argentia and Torrent Capital establish joint venture focused on port infrastructure
11:13 U.N. calls for unblocking Russian fertilizer exports to avoid food crisis
10:28 Kongsberg Digital delivers DP simulators to MOL Marine & Engineering for MOL Dynamic Positioning training center in Tokyo, Japan
09:58 Tripartite subsea energy MoU signed between Baker Hughes, Mocean Energy and Verlume
09:19 Crude oil futures are slightly down after rising at the previous session
09:02 MABUX: Bunker indices to turn into upward trend on Sep 23

2022 September 22

20:03 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 38, 2022
18:06 Hexicon appoints Mingyang Smart Energy as the preferred Wind Turbine Generator supplier for the floating wind project in the UK