2022 September 26 15:52

RF Transport Ministry calls on 20-pct reduction of stocking up at Far East container terminals

Rear terminals of seaports can be used for that purpose

To ensure optimal operation of container terminals in the Far East ports, it is necessary to reduce their stocking up by 20%, RF Transport Minister Vitaly Savelyev said when discussing cargo shipment from the Far East ports. The Minister spoke at the meeting of the headquarters for transport and logistics corridors held by Andrey Belousov, First Vice Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, according to the website of RF Government.

Vitaly Savelyev emphasized that the port of Vladivostok and Vostochny account for the bulk of cargo. All in all, there are 22 seaport operating in the Far East Federal District. Following the discussion, the Ministry of Transport suggested certain steps for optimization of the cargo handling process. In particular, accumulation of cargo should be regulated according to norms based on the railway capacity. Besides, expanded use of rear yards and dry terminals in port areas of the Far East should be considered. It is also proposed to look into launching of more container trains to the Far East ports in the future.

Andrey Belousov called on all the stakeholders to work promptly on those proposals and gave instructions to provide the Government with the results for adoption of further decisions.

Vladimimr Ivin, Deputy Head of the Federal Customs Service of the Russian Federation, earlier told about the congestion of container storage facilities in the port of Vladivostok. According to him, two of the five yards are occupied by 102-103%. The situation is due to redirection of cargo flows from Russia’s western areas to the east.