2022 September 26 13:36

Port of Oakland August volume drops 8 percent from August 2021

The Port of Oakland’s total loaded container volume dropped by 8% in August compared to August 2021. Last month 155,682 loaded TEUs (twenty-foot containers) transited the Port, compared to 169,602 TEUs in August 2021, according to the company's release.

Loaded imports declined by 10.2% recording 87,844 TEUs last month compared to 97,850 in August 2021.

Loaded export containers experienced a 5.5% decline, with 67,838 TEUs passing through the port in August compared to 71,753 TEUs in August 2021.

Full imports in 2022 year-to-date were down by 5% compared to the first 8 months of 2021.

Freight rates for cargo shipped from Asia to the U.S. continue to drop pointing to a softening in demand for imports. Continued congestion at container yards may still be a factor in ship delays at the Oakland Seaport, with most docked vessels staying two or more days.



The Port of Oakland oversees the Oakland Seaport, Oakland International Airport, and nearly 20 miles of waterfront including Jack London Square.