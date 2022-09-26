2022 September 26 13:29

Hydrographic survey vessel Yakov Lapushkin to undergo tests at the delivery base

Image source: Telegram channel of Vympel Shipyard

The ship is to be delivered in October 2022

Hydrographic survey vessel Yakov Lapushkin of Project 19910 built by Rybinsk, Yaroslavl Region based Vympel Shipyard (part of USC) has left for the delivery base to undergo tests, according to the company’s Telegram channel.

Upon completion of the trials, the ship will join the Hydrographic Service of RF Navy’s Baltic Fleet. Under the state contract, Vympel is to deliver the ship to the customer in October 2022.

The small hydrographic vessel / buoy tender of Project 19910 was designed for surveys and installation of naval ids in the coastal areas, including installation / removal of buoys / beacons of all types; maintenance (inspection, recharge and repair) of onshore and floating Aids to Navigation (A2N); some hydrographic surveys (within her capabilities); transport of various cargoes to supply shore based ATONs and hydrographic stations on unequipped coast.

Rybinsk, Yaroslavl Region based Shipbuilding Plant “Vympel” (Vympel Shipyard, a company of United Shipbuilding Corporation, USC) specializes in the construction of medium- and light-tonnage seagoing and river vessels and boats both for military and civil sectors. Since its inception in 1930, the company has built more than 30,000 ships of various types. Vympel Shipyard used to be a part of the Kalashnikov Concern. In December 2020, USC acquired 82.88% of the shipyard’s stock.

United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC OJSC) is the largest shipbuilding company in Russia. It was set up in 2007 with 100% federal ownership. The holding comprises about 40 companies and organizations (major shipbuilding and shiprepairing companies as well as leading design bureaus). Currently, USC consolidates about 80% of the domestic shipbuilding complex. The Russian market is the main focus of the state corporation though it also exports its products to 20 countries worldwide.

Photos from Vympel Shipyard's Telegram channel