2022 September 23 16:26

MAN Energy Solutions aims to halve own CO2 emissions by 2030

MAN Energy Solutions has published its Corporate Responsibility (CR) Report 2021 that provides information on its decarbonisation targets, according to the company's release. Among these, the company aims to reduce emissions from its own production facilities by 50% by 2030, and specifies its commitment to a consistent focus on sustainable solutions. CR activities will concentrate on four focus areas, namely Decarbonisation, Circular Economy, Responsibility in the Supply Chain, and Employee Empowerment.



Within the area of decarbonisation, MAN Energy Solutions is focusing on a steadily growing product portfolio that simultaneously reduces harmful, greenhouse-gas emissions while safeguarding the business of its corporate customers. In concrete terms, this means that – by 2030 – sustainable technologies and solutions should account for the majority of MAN's business, and that the portfolio should also include a solution for CO2-neutral operation for every product group.

MAN Energy Solutions' production facilities are also steadily reducing their CO2 emissions.

The company has already reached an important milestone in that, since January 2022, all electricity purchased for its European production sites has come from renewable sources. MAN is also planning to invest millions of euro to expand its own renewable energy generation.



In its efforts to achieve the most comprehensive circular economy possible, MAN is gearing its own production to energy and resource efficiency. As an example, the company has reduced the volume of waste it generated by 40%, and energy consumption by 20%, in 2020 and 2021 respectively. MAN is also working to further extend the operating life of its own products, which are already very long-lasting. The focus here includes the conversion of diesel engines to run on liquefied natural gas (LNG) or climate-neutral fuels such as synthetic natural gas (SNG), green methanol and ammonia.

A central role in the area of employee empowerment is played by the Germany-wide ‘Transformation Qualification’ training initiative, which was launched in 2021 in cooperation with the company’s works council. The aim is to safeguard important core competencies in the company on the one hand, while building up further future-oriented competencies on the other. In addition, MAN Energy Solutions has extended the option for ‘mobile working’ and concluded a general works agreement that enables and regulates mobile working beyond the Covid 19 pandemic. In this way, MAN aims to offer its employees more scope for flexibility and to further improve their work-life balance.