2022 September 23 15:59

RF Ministry of Industry and Trade and USC to build and upgrade docks for ship repair

The Ministry initiated 12 projects on construction and reconstruction of dock facilities

RF Ministry of Industry and Trade and United Shipbuilding Corporation JSC (USC) have jointly initiated 12 projects on construction and reconstruction of dock facilities for ship repair with capacity ranging between 2,000 and 25,000 tonnes, the Ministry told IAA PortNews adding that the projects would be supported with direct state capital investments and loan interest refund.

“The Ministry of Industry and Trade of Russia supports the construction of new and reconstruction of the existing floating docks. Implementation of investment projects for the above-mentioned purposes under the state programmes “Development of shipbuilding and facilities for offshore fields” and “Development of defence industry complex” can be supported with direct state capital investments and subsidies to refund interest on loans raised for implementation of projects on construction of shipbuilding complexes,” said the Ministry.

The Ministry also says it is looking into possible financing of a new floating dock of 16 thousand tonnes in capacity to be build in the Far East Federal District. The new facility can be partially used for repairing of fishing ships.

Besides, the Ministry of Industry and Trade is developing a proposal on creation and modernization of facilities for upgrading of the civil fleet and functioning of the Northern Sea Route (NSR).

