2022 September 23 11:13

U.N. calls for unblocking Russian fertilizer exports to avoid food crisis

UN Secretary General António Guterres warned on Thursday of the possibility of global food shortages next year if the fertilizer market does not stabilize, and called for the export of Russian fertilizers to be unblocked.

"If the fertilizer market does not stabilize, next year the world may run out of food," the UN secretary general said in a message posted on the social network Twitter.

Guterres has assured that it is "essential" that all countries remove obstacles to the export of Russian fertilizers, which are blocked due to sanctions imposed on Russia.

"We need to get them to farmers at a reasonable cost and to the fields as soon as possible," Guterres has asked in his message.