2022 September 21 10:41

MacGregor to supply container lashing systems for twelve Hapag-Lloyd´s 23,500+ TEU series container vessels

MacGregor, part of Cargotec, has received a significant order for delivering container lashing systems for twelve 23,500+ TEU container vessels for Hapag-Lloyd, according to the company's release. The vessels will be built at Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) in South Korea.

The order was booked into Cargotec’s 2022 third quarter orders received. The vessels are scheduled to be delivered to the owner between the second quarter of 2023 and the fourth quarter of 2024.



Hapag-Lloyd is currently the world’s fifth largest container carrier with 253 container ships totaling a capacity of 1.8 million TEU.

Hapag-Lloyd is known for its dedication to efficiency and minimizing environmental impact.



Shipbuilders, shipowners and operators are able to optimise the lifetime profitability, safety, reliability and environmental sustainability of their operations by working in close cooperation with MacGregor.

MacGregor is part of Cargotec. Cargotec's sales in 2021 totaled approximately EUR 3.3 billion and it employs around 11,500 people worldwide.