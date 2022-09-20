2022 September 20 10:38

Port of Singapore throughput in 8M’2022 fell by 3.3% to 388.66 million tonnes

The port’s container throughput declined by 0.5%

The Port of Singapore throughput in January-August 2022 decreased by 3.3%, year-on-year, to 388.66 million tonnes, the port statistics showed.

Handing of dry bulk cargo totaled 13 million tonnes (-18%), oil cargo – 126 million tonnes (-1.6%).

The port’s container throughput fell by 0.4% to 24.9 million TEU.



Singapore is the city-state located on an island in the South-East Asia. In 2021, the port handled 599 million tonnes of cargo.

