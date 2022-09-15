2022 September 15 12:29

The Port of Barcelona and cruise operators create a working group to speed up the supply of clean energy to ships

The Port of Barcelona and the main operators in the cruise sector, both cruise companies and terminals, have agreed to create a working group to speed up the connection of ships to the general electricity grid once they are docked, using clean energy that is certified 100% renewable, according to the company's release. This group will work to align ground infrastructures with fleet availability.

The creation of this working group is part of a collaboration agreement signed by the Port of Barcelona, Barcelona Cruise Port, Carnival Corp & PLC, Royal Caribbean Group, MSC Cruises, NCL Holding LTD, Viking Cruises and Virgin Voyages aiming to actively collaborate in order to execute the electricity supply project on the docks of the port area.

The representatives of the signatory entities have coincided in pointing out the involvement of the cruise sector in the decarbonisation of maritime transport and have underlined that the connection of the ships to the electricity grid of renewable origin in the Port of Barcelona will significantly eliminate emissions. This collaboration between the public and private sectors will make it possible to comply with the European requirements for the availability of electrical connection on shore for ships in 2030.



According to calculations by the Port of Barcelona, the electrification of all the cruise berths, the Prat wharf, and the ferry terminals of the Sant Bertran dock and the Costa wharf will mean the elimination of 66,000 tons of CO2 and 1,234 tons of NOx from emissions from port activity. This means cutting 38% of the NOx and CO2 emitted by ships during their stay at the dock and that 22% of NOx and CO2 emissions from all port activity will be eliminated.

Nexigen, the name given to the project to electrify the Port of Barcelona's docks, requires an investment of 110 million euros and is a key element in achieving the goal of being a climate-neutral port by 2050. The first cruise ships will be connected to the port power grid in 2026.