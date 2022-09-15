2022 September 15 10:20

Ice-resistant self-propelled platform Severny Polyus arrives at the port of Murmansk

Image source: AARI

The Severny Polyus (North Pole) ice-resistant self-propelled platform, Project 00903, built by Admiralteiskie Verfi (a company of United Shipbuilding Corporation, USC) has arrived at the port of Murmansk where the North Pole 41 expedition will be kicked off. According to the Arctic and Antarctic Research Institute (AARI), the ship will soon leave for the Central Arctic where the 41st Arctic drift ice station will commence its operation.

“The first transition from Saint-Petersburg to Murmansk was completed successfully with the platform having demonstrated its good performance characteristics. No doubt, it has a great way ahead! In the near time, the Severny Polyus will leave for the high latitudes and high achievements. A decade after suspension of the drift ice stations programme due to the global warming in the Arctic we revive such expeditions. The scientists have got an effective instrument allowing to resume regular research in the Arctic while raising it to new heights,” said AARI Director Aleksandr Makarov.

The platform can come to the site on its own, freeze in the ice where a research base will be deployed thus turning it into a drifting research center. The vessel is equipped with 15 laboratories covering the entire range of Arctic research – from ice study to space observations.

Image source: AARI

The Severny Polyus is the third ship in the research and expedition fleet of AARI. The shipbuilding contract between the Federal Service for Hydrometeorology and Environmental Monitoring (Roshydromet), Vympel Design Bureau and Admiralteiskie Verfi shipyard was signed in April 2018. Model tests were held in AARI ice basin. The vessel was launched in December 2020 and left for sea trials on 21 May 2022. The Severny Polyus was put into operation in August 2022.

The vessel’s hull is shaped to reduce ice pressure by deflecting it downwards and to provide space for equipment and supplies sufficient for a two-year expedition.

The platform specifications: LOA: 83.1 m; breadth: 22.5 m; draft: 8.6 m; displacement: 10,400 t; power propulsion unit: 4,200 kW; speed: at least 10 knots; hull strength - Arc8; fuel endurance: about 2 years; service life: at least 25 years; crew - 14; scientific personnel - 34. Class notation: KM(*) Arc5[1] AUT1-C HELIDECK-F Special purpose ship by Russian Maritime Register of Shipping.

