2022 September 14 16:59

South Korea is interested in hydrogen imports from Russia’s Far East

Import of hydrogen from the Middle East and Australia entails high expenses

South Korea is interested in hydrogen imports from Russia’s Far East, according to IAA PortNews correspondent referring to Jinsok Sung, Research Professor at Hankuk University of Foreign Studies in Seoul. When speaking at St. Petersburg International Gas Forum 2022, Jinsok Sung said that the Korean Government is set to achieve the goal of carbon neutrality by 2050. However, the country’s capabilities for hydrogen production are quite limited. Therefore, it counts on imports of hydrogen from the Middle East and Australia. Meanwhile, hydrogen transportation means high expenses. Supplies from the Far East, Sakhalin in particular, ensure the shortest transport leg.

“Hydrogen economy is impossible without international partnership. Therefore, establishment of international unions is a key to success ... Hydrogen from Sakhalin could be competitive in view of high transportation costs. I am not sure in competitiveness of hydrogen if it is transported from Australia,” said the speaker.

