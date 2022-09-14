2022 September 14 15:07

Container throughput of CPV in 8M’2022 remained almost flat YoY at 484 thousand TEU

In August, the port’s container throughput rose by 15%

In January-August 2022, Commercial Port of Vladivostok PJSC (CPV, a company of FESCO Transportation Group) handled 484 thousand TEU, down 1%, year-on-year. In August, the port’s container throughput rose by 15%, year-on-year, to 73.78 thousand TEU, according to the port’s Telegram channel.

As Arkady Korostelyov, Chairman of Fesco’s executive board, said at the Eastern Economic Forum, container throughput of Commercial Port of Vladivostok in 2022 is to remain the same as last year. According to him, the port is currently loaded at 100% and even more. “Containers are already stacked in six layers which means that we should facilitate implementation of our investment programme in the port and expand our container storage facilities,” said Arkady Korostelyov. According to him, the company is looking into acquiring dry storage yards in Vladivostok.

Earlier, FESCO announced its plan to invest about RUB 24 billion in development and implementation of a project on expansion of CPV facilities. An agreement was signed with Russian Far East and Arctic Development Corporation at the Eastern Economic Forum 2022.

Commercial Port of Vladivostok PAO (part of FESCO Transportation Group) is a stevedoring company operating Russia’s largest multipurpose port of the Far East. CPV specializes in handling container/general/bulk/Rо-Rо cargo. Annual throughput capacity of CPV is 5 million tonnes: general cargo / oil products, 150,000 vehicles and over 600,000 TEUs of containers. Commercial Port of Vladivostok operates 15 berths with a total length exceeding 3.2 km. In 2021, CPV throughput rose by 16%, year-on-year, to 13.3 million tonnes and 757,000 TEU (+13%).

FESCO Transportation Group is one of the leading public transportation and logistics companies in Russia with operations in ports, rail, integrated logistics and shipping business. Diversified but integrated asset portfolio enables FESCO to provide door-to-door logistics solutions and control almost all steps of the intermodal transportation value chain. FESCO controls the Commercial Port of Vladivostok, rail operators Transgarant and Dalreftrans, operator of container platforms Russkaya Troyka, dry terminal facilities in Novosibirsk, Khabarovsk and Tomsk. FESCO operates over 100,000 containers and over 10,000 container platforms. FESCO’s fleet numbers 22 vessels deployed primarily on its own sea service lines.