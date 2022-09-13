2022 September 13 09:22

Crude oil futures are slightly down after a growth at the previous session

Oil prices fell by 0.13%-0.19%

On 13 September 2022, 09:09 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for November settlement were trading 0.19% lower at $93.82 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for October delivery fell by 0.13% to $87.69 a barrel.

Crude oil futures are slightly down today after a growth at the previous session. The market is under a pressure of demand concerns amid toughening of quarantine restrictions in China.