2022 September 10 14:52

COSCO SHIPPING Bulk signs cooperation agreement with GSBN

On August 30, COSCO SHIPPING Bulk signed a cooperation agreement with Global Shipping Business Network (GSBN) virtually, officially becoming a new member of the GSBN consortium. It indicates that COSCO SHIPPING Bulk has become an important part of GSBN to expand its non-container shipping business and build a more complete global blockchain platform.



COSCO SHIPPING Bulk will continue to promote the use of electronic bills and deepen the innovation of the digital economic model with the help of the data resources, model innovation and digital technology offered by GSBN, comprehensively driving the digital transformation, strengthening the business cooperation, improving the customer service and enhancing the technological innovation of the company.