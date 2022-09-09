-
2022 September 9 17:19
Port of Liepaja throughput in 8M’2022 rose by 15.4% Y-o-Y to 5.02 million tonnes
Handling of grain rose by 39%, year-on-year
In January-August 2022, freight volume handled in the Port of Liepaja, Latvia rose by 15.4%, year-on-year, to 5.02 million tonnes, the Port Authority told IAA PortNews.
In the reporting period, handling of grain and cereal products rose by 39% to 3.27 million tonnes, handling of anthracite totaled 28.8 thousand tonnes (up 8.3%), handling of building materials rose by 6.5% to 520.6 thousand tonnes, handling of oil products dropped by 26.8% to 217.1 thousand tonnes. Handling of general cargo rose by 31.7% to 1.5 million tonnes.
In the reported period, the port serviced 64,755 passengers, up 132%.
The number of calls rose by 1% to 1,084.
Port of Liepaja was founded in the 90s of last century at the former Soviet Union’s naval base. In 2021, throughput of Liepaja port was 7.06 million tonnes.
Другие новости по темам: Port of Liepaja