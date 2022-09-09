2022 September 9 17:19

Port of Liepaja throughput in 8M’2022 rose by 15.4% Y-o-Y to 5.02 million tonnes

Handling of grain rose by 39%, year-on-year

In January-August 2022, freight volume handled in the Port of Liepaja, Latvia rose by 15.4%, year-on-year, to 5.02 million tonnes, the Port Authority told IAA PortNews.

In the reporting period, handling of grain and cereal products rose by 39% to 3.27 million tonnes, handling of anthracite totaled 28.8 thousand tonnes (up 8.3%), handling of building materials rose by 6.5% to 520.6 thousand tonnes, handling of oil products dropped by 26.8% to 217.1 thousand tonnes. Handling of general cargo rose by 31.7% to 1.5 million tonnes.

In the reported period, the port serviced 64,755 passengers, up 132%.

The number of calls rose by 1% to 1,084.



Port of Liepaja was founded in the 90s of last century at the former Soviet Union’s naval base. In 2021, throughput of Liepaja port was 7.06 million tonnes.