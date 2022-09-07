2022 September 7 10:50

Sailors rescued in the Tasman Sea

The Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) has coordinated the rescue of two crew members from a 14.2m sailing vessel, 300km east of Lord Howe Island in the Tasman Sea, according to AMSA's release.

AMSA's Response Centre was advised by a family member about 3am (AEST) Monday 5 September that the vessel had encountered severe weather with 10m seas and high winds resulting in damage and water ingress. An emergency beacon on board the vessel was activated about 5am (AEST) Monday.

AMSA responded with its Melbourne-based challenger rescue aircraft which established radio communication with the crew on board the vessel. The Australian Defence Force (ADF) responded with multiple RAAF aircraft, to ensure continued communication and observation of the vessel.

AMSA also diverted two merchant vessels, Liberian flagged chemical tanker Ionic Artemis and Marshall Island flagged bulk carrier Fairchem Aldebaran, to assist if required, until the arrival of the NSW Police vessel Nemesis.

The Nemesis arrived at the scene at 11pm last night and rescued the two crew members. They are now safe on board the Nemesis which is returning to Sydney, via Lord Howe Island.



No further information is available at this stage.