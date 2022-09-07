2022 September 7 09:40

Capital investments in modernization of Russian shipyards estimated at RUB 400-500 billion minimum — Ministry of Industry and Trade

The shipyards are currently conducting a financial feasibility study of investments in development of shipbuilding facilities

The scope of capital investments needed for modernization of Russian shipyards is estimated at RUB 400-500 billion minimum, IAA PortNews correspondent cites Victor Yevtukhov, State Secretary – Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation, as saying at “The Future of Industries: What to Buy and What to Produce? Shipbuilding” session in the framework of the Eastern Economic Forum.

When speaking about possible sources of financing, the speaker mentioned bank loans and subsidies from the Russian budget. “The issue is under consideration,” said Victor Yevtukhov adding that the shipyards are currently conducting a financial feasibility study of investments in development of shipbuilding facilities. The results are to be submitted to the Ministry of Industry and Trade soon.