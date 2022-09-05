2022 September 5 18:06

Bahri launches phase one of its Fleet Performance Monitoring Center

Bahri has successfully launched the first phase of its Fleet Performance Monitoring Center (FPMC), according to the company's release. Bahri aims to develop the center into a centralized support system that provides data and analytics-driven guidance and recommendations to be used for decision-making by technical, safety, and crewing operations.



FPMC, which utilizes high-frequency data gathered from each vessel’s alarm monitoring, navigation, and cargo systems, will grow into the main comprehensive data science-driven central support hub for all of Bahri’s vessel operations.



The crew onboard and the operations team ashore can easily monitor the condition of various equipment and systems. Analytics-driven timely interventions and machine learning anomaly detection tools will also help to pre-empt breakdowns, minimize downtime, enhance predictive maintenance, monitor regulatory compliance, and aid in overall decision-making. Historical trends and cross-sensor analytics can be used for troubleshooting and investigations into defects if they occur.



FPMC’s main control center is equipped with HD video walls along with other equipment and softwares required to transmit inputs.



Phases two and three, which are set to commence in the upcoming two years, will contribute to expanding the scope of the center’s operations, further integrating various systems, and developing and refining its analytical dashboards.



Established in 1978, Bahri Group is one of the world’s foremost logistics and transportation companies. Bahri has six business units that include Bahri Oil, Bahri Logistics, Bahri Chemicals, Bahri Dry Bulk, Bahri Ship Management, and Bahri Desalination.



Bahri is one of the largest owners and operators of Very Large Crude-oil Carriers (VLCCs) in the world, and one of the largest owner of chemical tankers in the Middle East. Presently, the company owns and operates 95 vessels, including 42 VLCCs, 28 chemical and 10 product tankers, 6 multipurpose ro-ro vessels, and 9 dry bulk carriers, together with a strong order book, serving 150 ports worldwide.



Bahri has around 3,500 dedicated employees across its global network of offices in Saudi Arabia, UAE, USA, and India.