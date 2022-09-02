2022 September 2 10:17

Ust-Luga – Baltiysk railway ferry line carried 58.7 thousand tonnes of cargo in August 2022

Image source: Oboronlogistics result is flat, year-on-year

The Ust-Luga – Baltiysk railway ferry line, operated by Oboronlogistics LLC, continues to operate steadily despite the scheduled repair of the Baltiysk ferry that took place in August. Transportation indicators did not decrease, but remained at the level of the previous month, says Oboronlogistics. Currently, all three ferries are operating on the line. They are fully booked from Ust-Luga to Baltiysk until mid-October 2022.



In total, in August 2022, the ferries Ambal, Baltiysk and Marshal Rokossovsky delivered 1,146 wagons (58,703 tons of cargo) to Kaliningrad, including: fuel and lubricants - 28,000 tons; fertilizers – 15,000 tons; food products – 403 tons; coal – 5,000 tons; rolling equipment – 596 units (10,300 t); as well as other goods necessary to ensure the vital activity of the Kaliningrad region.



The universal cargo ship of LLC Oboronlogistika Ursa Major, which was involved in the line, continued to increase the number of containers transported in August 2022. If there were empty seats last month, now the ship is already 100% loaded and applications for transportation are accepted for the second half of September 2022.



In August Ursa Major transported: rolling equipment – 192 units (4,705 tons); containers – 883 units (11,521 tons); general cargo – 1,857 tons.