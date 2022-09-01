2022 September 1 15:03

Yara Marine launches Route Pilot AI to optimize voyage efficiency

Yara Marine Technologies (Yara Marine) launches Route Pilot AI, a cloud-based AI-powered ship operation support system that utilizes high-frequency data to calculate the most advantageous propulsion settings for upcoming voyages, according to the company's release. The AI, which uses digital twin modelling to simulate operational parameters, will enable ship and shore-based personnel to calculate optimal working parameters to lower fuel consumption and realize the most energy-efficient voyage.



Route Pilot AI builds on Yara Marine’s current propulsion optimization solution FuelOpt, which enables real-time execution of energy-efficient voyages, as well as the associated performance management system Fleet Analytics, which is used to analyze and define best practices over time. The AI-powered system’s digital twin modelling draws on existing vessel data from previous voyages and historical sea conditions. These data are used to assess forecasted environmental conditions and calculate peak operational parameters for the vessel and route in question when carrying out the same transport work. Additionally, by employing machine learning, the system improves the AI-model's fuel optimization capabilities with each new voyage.

Digital twin modelling and the use of AI also enable effective fleet management and improves communication between vessels and shore teams. When using Route Pilot AI, alternative routes can be assessed and compared in its voyage forecast performance system.

Ship-owners and operators have access to enhanced decision-making as the AI compares a variety of estimated times of arrival and departure and evalutes which vessel in the operator’s fleet would be most suitable for the specific route in question. As a result, it sets smarter, more efficient operational parameters to optimize fuel consumption. These optimized parameters are then carried out by the FuelOpt system which adjusts propulsion while accounting for changing internal and external surroundings.

Route Pilot AI’s ability to reliably calculate arrival times - while optimizing fuel consumption - is a perfect complement to just-in-time arrival strategies. The system can be used to calculate virtual arrival times as well as the actual expected ETA under the forecasted weather conditions and with maximum fuel efficiency.

Since 2010, Yara Marine Technologies has been at the forefront of maritime emissions reduction, working closely with ship-owners, yards, and naval architects as partners in their effort to drive the change towards sustainable shipping.

Yara Marine offers a comprehensive portfolio of cutting-edge green technologies, spanning from SOx scrubbers and vessel optimization solutions (FuelOpt, Fleet Analytics, and Route Pilot AI) to turnkey shore power solutions and the advanced wind-assisted propulsion system WindWings.

Yara Marine is headquartered in Oslo, Norway, with branches in Sweden, Poland, and China.