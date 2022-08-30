2022 August 30 15:10

DeloPorts acquired new motorized freight carrier within renovation program at KSK Grain Terminal

Image source: Delo Group



DeloPorts (a stevedoring asset of Delo Group ) says it received a new motorized freight carrier WRT-1 as part of the equipment renewal program at the KSK Grain Terminal. The purchase agreement was signed in July 2022.

WRT-1 was made in August 2022 in Belgorod, it has a tractive force of up to 10 cars. The main feature of this equipment is the use of Russian-made components. The assembly from Russian details will avoid difficulties with the purchase of spare parts for its maintenance.

Igor Yakovenko, CEO of DeloPorts, commented: “The purchase of the Russian-made motorized freight carrier made of locally produced components is both a planned company technical component update and a step towards our autonomy in the technological issue.

Currently WRT-1 has no competitors with such tractive force among the locomotives produced in the Russian Federation. Thus, we will solve all shunting-related production issues more quickly, saving customers' time and further increasing the throughput capacity of the Terminal ”.

DeloPorts is a holding company that owns and operates stevedore assets of Delo Group in the port of Novorossiysk. DeloPorts consolidates NUTEP Container Terminal, KSK Grain Terminal and Delo Service Company.

Delo Group is Russian transportation and logistics holding, operating its own fleet and managing sea container terminals in the Azov-Black Sea, Baltic and Far Eastern basins, a network of railway container terminals, a fleet of containers and fitting platforms. The parent company of the Group is Delo Management Company.

The Group's stevedoring business includes DeloPorts holding and Global Ports, a leading container terminal operator. The transport and logistics business of the Group is made up of the multimodal transport operator RUSCON and the intermodal container operator TransContainer. The shipping business is represented by the Sakhalin Shipping Company (SASCO), is one of the biggest Russian shipping companies.