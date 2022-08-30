2022 August 30 14:46

Four more innovative berths for electric ships delivered to Moscow

Image source:

Moscow Transport Department’s Telegram channel with electric propulsion and 23 floating berths will be built for passenger transportation in Moscow

Four more hi-tech berths for electric ships have been delivered to Moscow, according to Moscow Transport Department’s post on its Telegram channel.

There will be berths of two diameters ‒ 10 and 16 meters, with capacity ranging from 50 to 80 people. The berths can simultaneously accommodate several ships for charging which is to take 12-17 minutes.

Moscow Transport Department and Passenger Port OJSC (a company of Vodohod Group) earlier signed a contract for 15 years for providing river transportation services in Moscow. The latter will put into operation 21 passenger ships powered by electricity and will install 23 floating berths, two fleet base points and two shore-based charging stations. Perm Shipyard will execute part of those works.

The ships will be built at Emperium shipyard near Saint-Petersburg with the test regular route to be launched in 2022.

In April 2022, Perm Shipyard LLC and Emperium LLC, designer and manufacturer of electric vessels, signed agreements for development of design documentation and construction of river berths for ships with electric propulsion.

Related links:

Hi-tech berths for electric river buses delivered to Moscow>>>>

Emperium launches electric catamaran Ecohod>>>>

Battery powered ships – the future of shipping?>>>>

Electric propulsion: future of the shipping industry or a specific niche? >>>>